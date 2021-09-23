Deputies: 14-year-old arrested after gun found at school

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 14-year-old Woodmont High School student was arrested after School Resource Officers found an airsoft gun that looked like a real gun at the school Thursday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The officers at the schools were told by students and staff that the 14-year-old possibly had the gun and had made threats towards another student, according to the Office.
The school was then put on lockdown while deputies found the student. SRO's then found a replica gun that was actually an airsoft gun in the student's backpack.
Law enforcement quickly took the gun and there was no threat to the school.
No one was injured in the incident.
BB guns aren't allowed on school property and Greenville County Schools has a zero tolerance policy for situations like this.
