GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the community to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old runaway.
Deputies said they are searching for Zephaniah Blake Hancock.
Zephaniah was last seen on August 7 in the Berea area of Greenville County before taking a relative’s vehicle and leaving home. The vehicle has since been recovered but Zephaniah is still missing, deputies said.
Deputies ask for anyone who sees the teen to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
