BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing teenager out of Buncombe County, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Tristan Millsaps, 15, was last seen at his home in the Arden area Monday, June 28 around 7 p.m., according to deputies.
Millsaps is described as five-foot-1 and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He may also have a mustache.
If you’ve seen Millsaps or know where he is, you’re asked to call the Office at 828-250-6670.
