WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a Salem teen was arrested Wednesday two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
Austin Tyler Hendricks, 19, is charged with one count each of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree.
Deputies said they began investigating in February a complaint about an incident that occurred in July 1019.
Deputies said that investigation revealed that Hendricks allegedly sexually assaulted two minor females in separate incidents in 2019.
According to arrest warrants, the assault on the second minor female occurred sometime between the beginning of March and the end of April of 2019.
The victims are in a safe location and have not had any contact with Hendricks since the incidents were reported, deputies said.
The arrest warrants listed the age of one victim as being between 11 and 14.
The warrants state both assaults happened in Seneca.
MORE NEWS - SC sees nearly 1,000 new virus cases Thursday, State Epidemiologist warns 'it is essential' to wear masks in public, social distance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.