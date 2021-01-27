WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he stole a car, valued around $75,000, from a dealership.
According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 19, Oconee Co. deputies responded to a car dealership along Highway 123 for reports of a stolen red 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat. Later in the night, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on the Hellcat along Highway 24.
19 year old Hunter Anderson-Stockton arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:43 p.m. He was later charged with grand larceny.
