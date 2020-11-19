WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that deputies had arrested two Seneca men after an investigation into a sex crime involving a juvenile victim.
Dylan Kane Douglas of Slater Drive and Brandon Michael Yon of Ashton Street, both 18, were charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.
Deputies said they began investigating after getting a tip from the Department of Social Services in late October.
According to the arrest warrants, both men are accused of having sex with the victim at different times in 2020. The warrants list the victim as being between the age of 11 and 14.
