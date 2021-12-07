BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced they charged an Asheville man with drug trafficking charges following a six-month investigation.
Deputies said during the investigation, the searched the suspects residence and seized; 2.7 pounds of Fentanyl, 1.9 pounds of Crack Cocaine, 1.6 pounds of powder Cocaine, $78,926 in U.S. currency, two pistols. Deputies added that one of the pistols was stolen.
Deputies identified the suspect as Theodore Russell Finley from Asheville. Finley was taken into custody and charged with the following.
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Level III Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
- Level III Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller released this statement following the investigation:
“This investigation has resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in Buncombe County. I will tell you that the continued efforts by our BCAT unit is a testament to their hard work and dedication to our community. I have been around local law enforcement for many years now and I will tell you that the work BCAT and SCET undertakes on a day-to-day basis is never easy. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue long-range investigations in order to dismantle drug trafficking operations in our community and I will continue to advocate for this enforcement strategy,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.