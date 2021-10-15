Bo and Savannah

Winston William “Bo” Webster, Sr. and Savannah Michelle Jimison

 (Source: MCSO)

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects are in custody after multiple agencies completed a search warrant in Marion, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Marion police and agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted with executing a search warrant on Eldewiess Drive on Sept. 29. This came after an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at this address. 

Deputies said both Savannah Michelle Jimison, 25, and Winston William "Bo" Webster, Sr., 65, were arrested for trafficking in meth, possession with intent to manufacture and deliver meth, and possession of meth. Webster received an additional charge of maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.