MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects are in custody after multiple agencies completed a search warrant in Marion, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Marion police and agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted with executing a search warrant on Eldewiess Drive on Sept. 29. This came after an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at this address.
Deputies said both Savannah Michelle Jimison, 25, and Winston William "Bo" Webster, Sr., 65, were arrested for trafficking in meth, possession with intent to manufacture and deliver meth, and possession of meth. Webster received an additional charge of maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
