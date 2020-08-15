GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Saturday morning that two men have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left a victim in critical condition Thursday night.
Dispatchers said received multiple calls about the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. However, it was difficult to advise on a location because of the various reports. A viewer who tipped FOX Carolina off suggested it was near Buncombe Road and Alexander Street. When we arrived on scene, we saw crime scene tape around a home on Shaw Street.
Deputies later confirmed a man had been shot in front of the home at that time, and that the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
On Friday afternoon, FOX Carolina viewers reported seeing law enforcement vehicles back on Shaw Street.
Deputies subsequently confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with Thursday's shooting.
On Saturday morning, deputies confirmed the second arrest and identified both suspects.
Deputies said 30-year-old Randy Maurice Blassingame and 35-year-old, Anthony Rashawn Jenkins were both charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The victim was still in critical condition Saturday morning, deputies said.
The relationship between the victim and suspects is not known.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
Main stream too scared to tell the real story. Doesn't fit their narrative.
13% ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.