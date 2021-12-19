SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people have died after a shooting in Boiling Springs, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at around 6:30 this morning on Homestead Drive.
Deputies say they found Laquanda Brannon who suffered a gunshot wound to her right arm and torso area. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment.
Deputies say she is expected to survive her injuries.
According to deputies, Arthur Brannon shot his wife, and locked himself and their 23-year-old daughter, MiAysha Brannon inside the home.
Deputies say they were called to the scene to try and speak with Brannon.
After no response, SWAT team members entered into the home and found Mr. Brannon and his daughter dead.
