GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people were shot just after midnight on Wednesday morning at an address on South Buncombe Road and that two of those people had died.
We're told more than two dozen law enforcements officers responded as well at the SWAT team.
Deputies said when they arrived, they believed the situation may have been ongoing, and shooter may have been inside with other victims, but when SWAT made entry, the only person inside was deceased.
A second person was also found shot to death at the home. A third person with gunshot injuries had survived and was taken to the hospital for treatment, deputies said. They did not know that person's condition.
A Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesman said they are not searching for suspects at this time because the shooting is believed to have been between the deceased.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.