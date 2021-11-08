GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- An investigation is underway after two children were shot outside of a home along Stauton Bridge Sunday, Nov. 7, said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to the call at around 1:33 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a boy and girl were already on their way to the hospital.
Deputies said both children were accidentally shot while their adult family members were doing target practice outside.
We were told Monday morning that both kids still remain in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.
Neighbors said it is common to hear gunshots coming from the property. They mentioned that the family had only lived in the home for a few months.
Lt. Ryan Flood said no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(1) comment
With parents like that it's would be great if they were removed from Gene pool
