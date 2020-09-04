WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies said a routine traffic stop early Friday morning led to two men being charged with more than just traffic tickets.
Deputies said 35-year-old Ferrell Franklin Spivey and 41-year-old Douglas Chad Bryson were stopped by a deputy executing a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a large trailer.
Deputies said they found meth inside the SUV after Spivey gave verbal consent to search the vehicle. The arrest warrants said the seized meth was between 10 and 28 grams
Deputies said Spivey and Bryson have been charged with one count each of Trafficking in Methamphetamine while Spivey was also issued two traffic tickets, one for Driving under Suspension and for being a Habitual Traffic Offender.
According to deputes, a third occupant was in the vehicle but was released from the scene.
The Oconoee County Sheriff's Office said Spivey and Bryson were transported to the Oconee County Detention Center, where they both remain in custody at this time pending a bond hearing.
