PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men have been arrested on drug charges, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Ronnie Hendricks during a traffic stop. Deputies say he was in possession of more than one-half pound of methamphetamine, about 80 grams of heroin, a quantity of LSD as well as other illegal drugs.
They say Hendricks resisted arrested while possessing a handgun, but was ultimately taken into custody following a brief struggle.
Hendricks is charged with trafficking methamphetamine 200 - 400 grams, trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and an unlawful carry of a handgun.
He was taken to the Pickens County Detention Center and is being held without bond due to the offenses.
According to deputies, Travis Hendricks was charged on December 1 with trafficking methamphetamine third when he was found in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody to the Detention Center and is being held without bond.
MORE NEWS: Cherokee Indian police seize over $147,000 worth of meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.