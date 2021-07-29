GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office confirms that two people are in custody after deputies chased them across two counties.
According to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started in Greenwood County and ended in Abbeville.
Deputies say the two suspects have been taken back to Greenwood County.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
