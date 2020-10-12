GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff's Office said two suspects have been arrested and one is wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred in Greenville County in Sept.
Deputies said the initial complaint began on Sept. 18 when they received three robbery calls in the early morning hours at the Spinx convenience store on Haywood Road, a home on Old Boiling Springs Road, and a home on Pelham Road.
During the course of those investigations, deputies said they learned of three additional cases from incidents that occurred on September 21st involving the same suspects. Two of the incidents occurred in other jurisdictions (Greenville City and Simpsonville City) and the third occurred to an individual at the Spinx, located on Pelham Road. During that case investigators found Voyles and Beyer responsible for robbing an individual while armed with what appeared to be a handgun.
Deputies said they were able to establish the probable cause to obtain warrants on the suspects and on October 1st, 21-year-old Mark Eleleokeakua Voyles was taken into custody. 18-year-old Zion Akuamakana Beyer, who had fled the state following the incidents, was located in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 8th.
Voyles is currently in the Greenville Co. Detention Center facing the following charges:
- Kidnapping
- Carjacking
- 4 counts of Criminal Conspiracy
- 3 counts of Armed Robbery
- 3 counts of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
Beyer, who faces the same charges, is awaiting extradition from Colorado.
Deputies said investigators are still working to identify the third suspect.
If anyone has information regarding his identity they can call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
