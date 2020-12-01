RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said two suspects have been charged after deputies learned that a missing man had been killed.
On Nov. 22, deputies said Daryl Jamichael Price had been reported missing from the Ellenboro area of Rutherford County after he had reportedly not been seen since Nov. 20.
According to the sheriff's office, at 3 a.m. on Nov. 21, deputies responded to the Econo Lodge in Forest City regarding a report of a female, Taylor Weaver, that had been assaulted and needed medical attention. After being transported to the hospital, Weaver reported that Price had been shot at a home in Ellenboro and that her vehicle had been stolen.
RCSO said as the investigation progressed, detectives said they learned that Delarrio Laquone Goode shot Price. Investigators then said Lakelia Ann Dickey and Taylor Weaver put Price into Weaver's 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with intent to drive him to the hospital. However, deputies said Dickey drove to a field in Cleveland County and disposed of Price's body. Soon after, Weaver jumped from the car and tried to find help for herself.
Goode and Dickey, along with another woman, returned to the location where Price's body had been left and put him back in the stolen car. From there, the three visited multiple service stations and were captured on store surveillance cameras. The other woman also jumped from the car and attempt to seek help. At this time, Goode and Dickey were still operating the vehicle with Price’s body inside.
Deputies said on Nov. 21, a warrant for Goode was issued for Felony First Degree Kidnapping of Taylor Weaver and Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. A warrant for Dickey was issued for Felony Accessory After the Fact in the Kidnapping of Taylor Weaver and Felony Accessory After the Fact in the Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.
RCSO said police in Cobb County, Georgia later found Goode and Dickey in a Wal-Mart parking lot on Nov. 23, still in possession of the stolen car. Price’s body was not in the car and both suspects were arrested and taken to the local detention facility. RCSO detectives traveled to Georgia on Nov. 25 to interview the pair.
On Nov. 30, RCSO said they were advised by the county district attorney to charge Goode with First Degree Murder. Both Goode and Dickey have waived extradition and will be returning to Rutherford County to be served the outstanding warrants against them.
In an update on Dec. 1, deputies said at approximately 5:51 p.m., detectives located a body in the Bill’s Creek area of Rutherford County whom they believe to be Daryl Price. The body will be sent to Wake Forest for an autopsy and positive identification.
Deputies said Goode was served the following warrants:
- First Degree Murder in the death of Daryl Price
- 1st Degree Kidnapping
- Larceny of Motor Vehicle
Dickey was served the following warrants:
- Accessory after the Fact - Murder
- Accessory after the Fact - Kidnapping
- Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Conceal/Fail Report Death of Daryl Price
Deputies said at this time, the investigation is still active. As with any on-going investigation, and as more evidence is obtained, there is a possibility of additional charges associated with the killing of Daryl Jamichael Price.
