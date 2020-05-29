BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A warning to lock your car doors after a Wednesday morning crime spree in which deputies said involved a stolen vehicle and several cars that were plundered through in the neighborhood where the stolen vehicle crashed.
Deputies said two men are charged in the series of incidents: Nicholas Brown, 20, and Cole Flynn, 18.
Both are charged with three counts of carbreaking, burglary second degree, burglary first degree, and possession of stolen vehicle.
Police said the men are accused of stealing a pickup truck that was left unlocked with the key in the center console from an address Kenneth Drive Wednesday morning.
Deputies said they found that Toyota pickup wrecked near Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road.
The two suspects were caught inside an 89-year-old woman’s car in the carport of her home in the Farm Lake subdivision.
The suspects are also accused of entering three other vehicles in another yard of the subdivision.
