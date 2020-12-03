GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers confirmed a Code Red was issued to people living in the Cherrydale area Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for two suspects, who were later taken into custody.
Deputies said the suspects are connected to a stolen vehicle investigation.
The manhunt was taking place along Crestwood Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies confirmed the suspects had been captured.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the area.
