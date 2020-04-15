GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies said Wednesday two suspects are wanted after an April 8 shooting that claimed a teen's life and wounded three others.
According to deputies, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Condos on Parkway Court.
Deputies arrived on the scene at 2:18 p.m. and located one victim who reported being shot in the foot but advised there was another gunshot victim in the apartment. Deputies say when they entered the apartment they discovered a second victim suffering from a gunshot as well. Deputies began rendering first aid to the victim to control the bleeding until EMS arrived on scene the sheriff's office said. Both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.
Deputies say while securing the scene, they learned of two more people who were shot during the incident who transported themselves to the hospital.
Around 2:50 p.m. deputies say one of the victims, a teen, succumbed to his injuries.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston of Greenwood.
On Tuesday, deputies announced they are searching for two suspects: Narkevious Reid and Dashawn Hurley.
Deputies said Reid, Hurley, and a now-deceased co-conspirator attempted to ambush and kill two people on the porch of the apartment building.
Deputies said both suspects are believed to be hiding out in Greenwood County but also have ties to surrounding counties.
The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office –Warrant Division at 864-943-8032
Deputies say a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
(1) comment
virus can't keep the 13% from their fun and games . there was another shooting at another apt. complex also .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.