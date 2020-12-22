MOUNTAIN REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies said Tuesday that two people had been taken into custody after a man's body was found on Monday afternoon along Wigington Pass in Mountain Rest.
The coroner said that the body of an unidentified male was discovered by Oconee County Emergency Services personnel while they were assisting with traffic control. According to deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered near the Whitewater Falls Overlook.
According to the coroner, the body was in a state of decomposition when it was discovered.
The coroner says that the man died at a different location and his body was concealed and dumped down an embankment near the roadway.
The death investigation is considered a homicide, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.
Deputies said Tuesday that the body had been discovered around 12:34 p.m. near the Whitewater Falls overlook.
"Emergency Services personnel were assisting with traffic control in relation to a disabled truck when the body was discovered near the roadway," Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt said in a news release.
Watt added, "Based upon evidence that has been gathered so far during the investigation, investigators believe that foul play is involved."
Watt said a man and woman were taken into custody Tuesday morning and that their names and charges will be released at a later time.
Watt said that they believe there is no danger to the public in this case.
