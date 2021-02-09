UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two additional suspects they say were involved in a shooting at the Buffalo Teen Center in mid-January.
The shooting occurred on January 15. Deputies say on January 27, two 16-year-old juveniles from Spartanburg County were charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. Both were arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Deputies say the teens' arrest stemmed from the arrest of 19-year-old Kel-Brez Antrail Stringer in mid-January. At that time Stringer was charged him with pointing and presenting a firearm.
Deputies say they have identified and charged 18-year-old Trayvis Woodruff with pointing and presenting a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Woodruff, also from Spartanburg, is still wanted by the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Jeff Bailey said, "I'm proud of our community for stepping up and giving the needed information to the sheriff's office to bring those responsible to justice. The community plays a big role in helping solve cases and without them, sometimes cases turn cold. Kids have the right to be able to feel safe in their communities, and its up to law enforcement as well as adult citizens to make that happen."
On January 15, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say they responded to reports of shots fired at the Buffalo Teen Center.
Deputies say they encountered a large crowd of juveniles running from the Teen Center and taking cover. Multiple shell casings were located by deputies in the parking lot but according to deputies, no one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 864-429-1611.
