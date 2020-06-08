McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for the public's help piecing together the circumstances of a shooting on I-40 late Sunday night.
According to deputies, shortly before midnight, two women traveling on I-40 westbound near Exit 90 were met by a barrage of bullets from men in a dark colored car with tinted windows.
Police say the victim's exited the interstate at exit 90 while the suspect vehicle continued westbound. The two female victims were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting or suspects is asked to call McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
