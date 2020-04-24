OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Seneca woman has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Kelsey Leigh Reid, 20, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Thursday.
Criminal Investigations Division gathered evidence on Reid, and found that she had inappropriate contact with a juvenile in December of 2019.
No further details were released, and the Sheriff's Office will not provide further information to protect the integrity of the case and that of the victim.
