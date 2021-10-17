HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies charged a Georgia man after allegedly planned to meet a 10-year-old for sex in Henderson County, said the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 28-year-old Stephen William Wargo from Dallas, Georgia, was charged with one felony count of Solicitation of Child by Computer or Certain other Electronic Devices to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act and one felony count of Obscene Literature and Exhibitions.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children team said they investigated Wargo over the past few weeks. He allegedly contacted the child through the internet and convinced them to meet for sex. Deputies said they charged Wargo on Saturday morning when he drove to a pre-arranged location under the belief that he would meet the child.
He is currently in the Henderson County Jail on a $175,000 secure bond.
