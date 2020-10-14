ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies confirmed a man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child back in February in Anderson County was booked in the county jail Wednesday afternoon.
The killing happened on February 13, 2020 at a home on Bryon Circle during a robbery attempt, deputies said previously.
Sabrina Lowery and her unborn son lost their lives as a result of the violence.
Deputies later charged Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun and Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis with murder, child death while in uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Calhoun took his own life in Illinois in August when police there said he pulled a gun on officers after a domestic disturbance.
Gaddis was booked in the Anderson County jail on Wednesday just before 4 p.m., according to online jail records.
Anderson County deputies said US Marshals made the arrest in Laurens County.
Gaddis will have a bond hearing on Thursday.
