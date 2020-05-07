Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officials in Greenwood County say a raid on a business, along the same street as the sheriff's office no less, led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of drugs, cash, and vehicles.
According to the sheriff's office, on Wednesday, deputies accompanied by the Greenwood County/City SWAT Team, Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit, and the Greenwood City Police Department executed a search warrant on a business located at 900 Edgefield Street.
The business that was raided was within walking distance of the sheriff's office.
Deputies say the search yielded two grams of crack cocaine, five grams of powder cocaine, 133 grams of methamphetamines, eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, a sizeable amount of US currency, and a total of six vehicles were seized during the operation.
Following the raid, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly stated, “I am very proud of the Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit, this was a substantial operation that will make a huge impact in our community”. Kelly continued by saying, “We take narcotics distribution very serious in our community and will not allow individuals to spread this poison throughout”.
Chief Gerald Brooks also commented on the operation by stating, “The operation was indeed a success and I am grateful for everyone’s dedication to the mission of keeping our community safe. Chief Brooks further stated; The Greenwood City Police Department and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have a great working relationship. We will continue to work together day and night to combat criminal activity in our community.”
Deputies took Terry Donell Stancil, Antonio Osric Anderson and Demetrius Rodriguez Williams into custody. According to the sheriff's office, all three were taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center.
