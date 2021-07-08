OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested three men on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, July 7 after finding about 23.6 grams of drugs in their vehicle.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy on a routine patrol near Townville initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle due to only one working headlight. As the vehicle pulled into the yard of an address on Rachels Drive, the deputy observed an object that was thrown out of the vehicle, says the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the object thrown was a bag that contained methamphetamine. They go on to say the vehicle was occupied by 19-year-old Christopher Jacob Barrett, 42-year-old Christopher Wade Prichard, and 41-year-old Joshua James Witherington.
Deputies say all three were arrested and taken to Oconee County Detention Center due to conflicting stories regarding the meth that was discovered and drug paraphernalia located inside of the vehicle.
Deputies mention that all three were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. They also mention that according to one of the arrest warrants, Witherington has two or more prior convictions for drug offenses.
