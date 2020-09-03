Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.
Deputies say the shooting happened just after midnight along R Street near Palmetto Street in Anderson.
Deputies say an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into a home striking four people inside.
One of the victims died as a result of the shooting, deputies say. We're told the other three suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Right now the victim's name hasn't been released. We'll update as we learn more from the coroner's office.
Both detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
More news: Dangerous heat through Friday, weekend relief ahead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.