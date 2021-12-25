HENDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- A 3-year-old child was injured this afternoon following an accidental self-inflicted shooting, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to Spicer Cove Road at around 2:25 p.m. for an accidental shooting. The caller stated that the child had gotten ahold of a firearm and was accidently shot.
The injured child was taken to Mission Hospital in a helicopter. According to deputies, the child is currently undergoing treatment, but their condition is unknown.
According to deputies, detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.
