SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Narcotics Unit arrested four people in Lyman on multiple drug charges.
According to the narcotics unit, they along with SWAT performed a search warrant at an address on Shelburne Lane.
They say they found the following items in the home during the search: 121 grams of heroin, 383 grams of cocaine, 304 grams of methamphetamine, 1094 grams of marijuana, 64 grams of fentanyl, six firearms, and other substances that need to be lab tested.
They say the following people were arrested and charged:
40-year-old Wallace Dustin Riddle with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth, PWID marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
41-year-old Timothy Keith Mallory charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
35-year-old Leonardo Fabio Benjumea-Quintero charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and PWID heroin.
36-year-old Chelsea Maria Leoffels charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Narcotics Unit also says Riddle, Benjumea-Quintero, and Leoffels are still incarcerated, but Mallory has been bonded out of the detention center.
