RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound he suffered while riding in a car with family members in North Carolina.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday night in Raleigh.
Authorities say the family heard a “pop” before the child started to complain that his arm was hurting.
The family then parked the car and discovered the child's wound. He was then brought to a hospital for treatment.
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
