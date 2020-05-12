Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say at least two suspects are in custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement responded to reports of a victim being shot in the leg along L C Drive at approximately 6:20 a.m.
Witnesses informed deputies that a suspect vehicle had fled the scene. A short time later, deputies found the car and attempted to make a traffic stop - but the vehicle took off.
A pursuit ensued. Deputies say the chase continued into Newberry County, and even Saluda County before they were able to stop the vehicle. There were two occupants - Jerry James Brown and Emily Hamilton Nickles.
Deputies charged Brown with Driving Under Suspension, second offense and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, second offense.
Nickles was identified as the shooter in the incident along L C Drive, and was charged with the following:
- Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
Four other individuals at the L C Drive residence were arrested and charged. Their identities and charges are:
- William Porter Whatley of Laurens
- Accessory After the Fact of a Felony
- Jesse Lee Harper Jr. of Laurens
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- William Casey Whatley of Laurens
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Katherine Elaine Whatley of Laurens
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
The mugshot for William Porter Whatley was not available.
Sheriff Don Reynolds says this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are pending.
"I would like to thank the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for their assistance in helping us apprehend these criminals," Sheriff Reynolds said. "I also appreciate the work of our deputies and investigators in responding quickly and efficiently. I am very proud of the job that was done in a unified manner."
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
More news: Fire crews battle overnight fire at Hejaz Shrine Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.