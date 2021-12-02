FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A mother fatally shot her 6-year-old child on Thanksgiving, according to a report from deputies in Fairfield County.
An incident report says that deputies arrived on scene to find the suspect's brother wrestling with her after he says he was able to take a gun away from her.
The suspect's brother claims that she had been hunting and shot a deer an hour before the incident happened.
He says he was in the bathroom when he heard a gunshot and walked in to find the mother trying to to load another round into the gun.
According to a statement from the brother, the mother claimed she wanted to "send the victim to heaven."
The suspect was identified as Mary Amelia Roseborough, 36, in the incident report.
Roseborough is charged with murder / nonnegligent manslaughter, the report says.
