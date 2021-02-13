MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office says they have safely located a man who had been missing since Saturday morning.
Deputies say that 69-year-old Clyde Phillips was last seen at around 10:00 am on Saturday near his home in Macon County. According to the sheriff's office, Phillips left in his white Chevrolet Truck with silver took boxes on the side.
