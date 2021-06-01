LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said eight people have been charged for ill treatment of animals.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12 p.m. on May 25, animal control responded to Carriage Farms Court in reference to a malnourished dog. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a dog to be underweight with spine, hip, and rib bones showing.
At least seven other dogs were also observed on the property at this time with no water in sight, except for a small amount that was dark green in color containing insects. Inside of the home, deputies discovered deplorable conditions to include feces in various rooms on the floors, sunken floors, an infestation of roaches, and an odor. One medium sized dog was being kept in a crate that was inappropriate for its size, with its paws sticking out of the bottom of the crate by several inches and its hips and tail pressed against the crate. This dog had no access to water inside this crate. Three cats inside the home also had no water and the deputy observed a kitten with matted eyes.
Deputies said in total, 11 cats, four snakes, one bearded dragon, and eight dogs were removed from the home. Clinton Animal Hospital assisted Animal Control staff in vaccinating and evaluating each animal. The animals were provided with flea/tick treatment, deworming, and clean kennels/housing.
LCSO said the following individuals were charged with Ill Treatment of Animals, in general and Ill Treatment of Animals, torture:
- Marlena Dodgens
- Brailyn Young
- Michael Yeargin
- Tequila Lloyd
The following individuals were charged with just Ill Treatment of Animals, in general:
- Christopher Dodgens
- Brian Dodgens
- Michael Dodgens
- Cortney Dodgens
