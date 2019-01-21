Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded along with the coroner's office to a call for a homicide.
The sheriff's office says the homicide happened on Greenfield Drive in Spartanburg.
Right now, details are limited since the sheriff's office is in the beginning stages of their investigation, but we're told the suspect is in custody and there is not a threat to the public according to deputies.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
