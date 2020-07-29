Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office are investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area in the Upstate.
Deputies say the the remains were discovered in an area near Huckleberry Ridge and Lake Circle Drive Tuesday afternoon around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators and the coroner's office are working at this time to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.
Further details were not available at this time.
