Gary and Shannon Garland

Gary (L) and Shannon (R) Garland were arrested and charged by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for their alleged role in a sex trafficking incident, as well as other offenses. 

 Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said Tuesday a man and woman face a list of charges related to sex trafficking involving at least two victims.

Deputies said Gary and Shannon Garland were arrested originally for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, but as the investigation continued, several more arrest warrants were filed.

DSS has been also involved in the case and has removed the underage victims from the custody of their guardians.

Below is the current list of charges deputies said Gary and Shannon are facing:

Shannon Garland:

  • 7 counts– Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree
  • 1 count– Unlawful Neglect of a Child
  • 1 count– Accessory to a CSC with a minor 2nd degree
  • 1 count– CSC with Minor 2nd degree

Gary Garland:

  • 10 counts- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree
  • 1 count– Trafficking, Victim under 18 YOA
  • 1 count– Engaging a child Under 18 for Sexual Performance
  • 2 counts– CSC 2nd degree
  • 4 counts– Distribution of Schedule 2 Narcotic to a Minor Under 18
  • 3 counts- Incest
  • 4 counts- CSC with a Minor 1st
  • 1 count– Unlawful Neglect of a child
  • 1 count– Dissemination of Obscene Materials

The Garlands are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center with no bond.

Deputies said additional charges may be forthcoming.

