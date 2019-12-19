ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they were called to investigate a bomb threat Thursday morning at the Anderson County Courthouse, the second bomb threat there in a week. This latest threat, like the one before it, was determined to be unfounded.
Deputies said an unidentified caller made a 911 call around 10 a.m. and claimed there was a bomb at the courthouse.
The courthouse was evacuated and the ACSO Explosive Ordnance Disposal team searched the building for any signs of explosives.
Just after 11:30 a.m. deputies said the scene was clear and the courthouse was operating normally.
There was another bomb threat at the courthouse on Dec. 12. That was determined to be a fake call.
PREVIOUS: Deputies: Bomb threat at Anderson Co. Courthouse was unfounded; courthouse back open
