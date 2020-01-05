ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that unfolded late Sunday evening.
Sgt. JT Foster tells FOX Carolina three suspects entered the 7-Eleven gas station on SC-153, near Powdersville. They robbed the station and left in a brown vehicle, headed down Hood Road.
Deputies have responded to secure the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
