ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces multiple charges in connection with an ongoing sexual exploitation of a minor case.
Deputies said John J Clark is charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
According to the warrants, the crimes occurred between February and March of this year.
Clark is accused of sending photographs and digital recordings of minor children “appearing in a state of sexual nudity.”
Deputies said Clark’s arrest stemmed from ACSO detectives working with many other law enforcement agencies across several states in an ongoing investigation.
Clark is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
