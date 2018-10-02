ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County deputies said Tuesday that they had arrested a man accused of using a deadly weapon in an armed robbery.

An arrest warrant shows that Austin Martin Shaw was arrested Monday after he used a deadly weapon to steal a wallet on September 22.

Deputies said they responded to a call on the 22nd to a residence on Garren Road in the Belton area in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim told deputies that Shaw was in the back passenger seat, behind the victim, as it pulled into a driveway.

The victim said he hesitated before getting out, and reached to get his wallet when Shaw began to strike him in the head with what he believed to be a flashlight.

The driver of the car, who is unnamed, began to pull away as the victim said Shaw continued to hit him.

The victim told deputies he was forced to jump out of the car as it began to speed away.

Deputies said the wallet contained $220. A warrant was put out for Shaw's arrest.

He was detained Monday.

