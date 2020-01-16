HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said Thursday a man has been charged with homicide by child abuse in an April 2019 death of a one-year-old boy.
Anderson County deputies said they were called in to assist Honea Path police on April 3, 2019 on an investigation involving the death of one-year-old William Leopard.
“After a lengthy and complex investigation,” deputies said an arrest warrant was signed Wednesday for Michael Eugene Burrell.
The warrant states Burell hit the baby boy multiple times, which caused the child’s death.
Burrell was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
