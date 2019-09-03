ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are investigating multiple exposure incidents in the area of Old Mill Road in Easley, according to the Sheriff's office.
Between July 14, 2019 and August 24, 2019 at lease three incidents of indecent exposure were reported to deputies.
During investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Michael Knies and signed three warrants for his arrest. Knies was taken into custody by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office on three counts of exposure.
Knies was released on bond and is currently awaiting trial.
MORE NEWS
14-year-old admits to killing 5 of his family members, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.