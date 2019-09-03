Michael Knies
(ACSO)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are investigating multiple exposure incidents in the area of Old Mill Road in Easley, according to the Sheriff's office. 

Between July 14, 2019 and August 24, 2019 at lease three incidents of indecent exposure were reported to deputies. 

During investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Michael Knies and signed three warrants for his arrest. Knies was taken into custody by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office on three counts of exposure. 

Knies was released on bond and is currently awaiting trial. 

MORE NEWS

14-year-old admits to killing 5 of his family members, police say

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.