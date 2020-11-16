WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said an Anderson man was arrested on Nov. 14, charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and transferred to Georgia deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Justin Cole Turner is accused of being a fugitive from justice in that he did willfully and unlawfully flee from the state of Georgia to avoid prosecution on one count of Family Battery and two counts each of Battery and Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree.
Deputies said Turner was booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 4:13 a.m. on Nov. 14. and the transferred to officials from the Rabun County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
