ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing several charges after they found several malnourished cows on his property - including six that had been improperly buried.
Deputies say on January 15, Animal Control responded to a Walker Circle address after hearing about some cows that were potentially malnourished.
After a search warrant was issued and executed, officials say they seized twelve cows that were malnourished. A search of the property also found that six recently deceased cows had not been properly buried.
The animals that were seized are now in the care of Dr. Martin's clinic.
Deputies say the suspect, David Howard Walker, turned himself in. He has since been charged with twelve counts of Ill Treatment to Animals and six counts of Failure to Bury.
MORE NEWS:
Spartanburg County deputies: Man charged with murder, armed robbery after chase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.