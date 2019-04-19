ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- An Anderson County man was reported two days ago, the Sheriff's Office released.
Deputies say Richard T. Osborne was last seen two days ago, on April 17th.
Osborne is 28-years-old.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a brown jacket and possibly driving a white Ford truck, Deputies say.
If you have any information regarding Osborne, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2019-05934.
