ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies they've made an arrest connected to a shooting in Anderson Tuesday night that left one man injured.
Officials say they responded to Old Trail Drive, Tuesday night just after 9:45 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
When deputies arrived, they located the man, who suffered at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.
Wednesday afternoon, deputies said that evidence gathered through an investigation led them to arrest Morris J. Wood Jr. in connection to the shooting.
He's since been charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
