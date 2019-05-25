SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies said Saturday that a man has been charged with attempted murder after they say he fired into a home Friday morning, leaving one person injured.
According to deputies, they responded to a home on Pennell Street around 11:05 a.m. Friday in reference to a reported drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, several people were located on scene - including a 67-year-old man who was found inside the residence.
Deputies say the man appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where his condition remains unknown.
No one else inside the residence was injured in the shooting. During a sweep of the scene, deputies say they discovered what appeared to be multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the residence.
An investigation ensued.
Through the investigation, deputies say they discovered the victim was an unintended target. They said the shooting likely stemmed from an earlier dispute between the suspect and another person inside the home.
Multiple warrants were signed later Friday evening on 30-year-old Rickey Ezell Hill, of Greenville.
Deputies said he was located and arrested in Greenville, and later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
He faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Discharging a weapon into a dwelling
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they'd like to thank both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police Department for their assistance in the case.
